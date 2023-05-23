MONTAGUE — Montague senior Peyton Johnson didn't play volleyball this past season at the school, but she wasn't done donning school jerseys. She played at the club level this past fall and signed to play at Muskegon Community College. The school celebrated the signing with a May 9 ceremony.
Johnson played at the club level this year at Inside Out Volleyball for coach Liz Holden, a former Wildcat assistant and current Ludington head coach, and that kept her motivated to play collegiately.
"At club, everybody tends to see volleyball as one of their main sports, so everybody's a bit more committed to it," Johnson said. "I feel like girls tend to have a similar drive to push each other in practice. I would say I gained a lot of skill from that."
Johnson was an all-around player in her time at Montague and in club, but she'll likely transition into more of a back row specialist at MCC - probably.
"She wants to be the best, and if I tell her that she's too short to play front row, she's going to try to prove me wrong," Rykse said. "For her to play front row for me, not that it couldn't happen, but it'd be harder. For the most part in college, your front row hitters are bigger. I've got a couple of six-foot, 6-1 hitters that she'd have to beat out in order to play front row, but she's a very good back row player."
Rykse didn't coach Johnson directly at club, but he worked with her some in his role running Inside Out. He said Johnson's competitive spirit stands out.
"She is focused, she brings a lot of intensity, and she wants to win," Rykse said. "I do see kids that come in, and they're content just to play. That's not what I see from her."