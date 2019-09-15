EAST LANSING — Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer runners raced at Friday’s Michigan State Invitational, and Viking sophomore Ryann Jibson had the top performance.

Jibson placed 18th in the Bronze division race with a time of 20:36.7, helping Whitehall finish 18th of 37 girls teams.

Isabelle Uganski was the second Viking to finish, taking 25th (20:50.7). Following her were Hayli Fagan (71st, 21:59.4), Ariana Treat (87th, 22:16.2) and Olivia Tjapkes (187th, 24:19.7).

Addison Bluhm placed 20th in the Bronze division race with a time of 17:48.8, helping Whitehall finish in 24th of 39 boys teams.

Riley Buys took 40th place for Whitehall (18:11.8), followed by scorers Parker Holt (184th, 20:23.7), Jacob Bush (191st, 20:29.1) and Avery Jura (213th, 20:55.5).

Reeths-Puffer’s girls team competed in the Green division and finished 26th of 37 schools. Rebekah Sweany placed 50th to lead the Rockets (21:29.5). Other scorers were Eva Shinaberry (150th, 23:13.6), Ari Antor (157th, 23:16.0), Grace Lockhart (159th, 23:16.9) and Errin Curtis (162nd, 23:18.1).

Whitehall girls 2nd

at Hill & Bale

FREMONT — The Whitehall girls cross-country team came extremely close to a championship at last Saturday’s Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational, but had to settle for second place after losing the tiebreaker to host Fremont.

The Viking girls matched Fremont’s score of 43, but the Packers’ sixth runner finished well ahead of Whitehall’s, giving them the tiebreaker advantage. Montague’s boys team also took second at the race. The Wildcat girls placed third, and Whitehall’s boys took fourth.

Whitehall’s girls had four top-10 finishers at the Hill & Bale, led by Ryann Jibson, who came in second place with a time of 21:06.6. Isabelle Uganski placed fourth in a time of 21:45.1. Also reaching the top 10 were Ariana Treat, who placed eighth (22:31.4) and Hayli Fagan in 10th (22:43.3). Olivia Tjapkes rounded out the scoring for the Vikings, coming in 19th place (25:05.4).

Dreea Atchison led the Montague girls, coming in sixth place with a time of 21:58.8, followed by Isabelle Auch, who was 13th in a time of 22:50.8. Montague’s last three scorers finished consecutively, with Katie Roll in 16th (23:27.8), Erica Peets in 17th (24:09.2) and Ashlyn Henderson in 18th (24:24.7).

Montague’s runner-up boys were led by Adam Wolffis, who placed seventh (17:54.7). The Wildcats had two pairs of runners finish consecutively after Wolffis. Michael McKeown took 14th (19:13.5) and Kaden Hainer was 15th (19:16.2), followed by Owen Fairchild in 18th (19:39.5) and Cale Coppess in 19th (19:55.3).

Addison Bluhm led Whitehall with an eighth-place finish in the boys’ race, earning a time of 18:06.4. Riley Buys was close behind, coming in 11th place (18:23.8). Parker Holt (24th, 20:17.0), Tyler Dickinson (31st, 21:00.0) and Carter McIlroy (32nd, 21:02.5) rounded out the scoring for Whitehall.