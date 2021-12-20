One of West Michigan’s holiday basketball highlights makes its return after a one-year absence.
The Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic basketball showcase will be back at Reeths-Puffer High School Tuesday, Dec. 28, after the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns.
This is the 19th edition of the Holiday Classic, again featuring three boys varsity games all for one admission price of $5. Tickets will be available only at the gate, and no passes will be accepted.
Orchard View and North Muskegon tip off the action at 5 p.m., followed by Reeths- Puffer vs. West Ottawa at 6:45 p.m. and the grand finale of Muskegon vs. East Kentwood at 8:30 p.m.
Freshman and junior varsity boys games will be held earlier in the day at Reeths-Puffer.
The Holiday Classic is a fundraising event that began in 2002. Since its inception, the event has returned more than $145,000 to area high school athletic programs thanks in large part to a generous group of donors and volunteers as well as the many attendees. Traditionally, the event is well-attended, often packing the house for the main event featuring the Big Reds. Twenty-five different high schools have participated in the Classic over the years, mostly from the West Michigan area.
For more on the Hall of Fame and history of the Holiday Classic, visit the organization’s website at www.mashf.com.