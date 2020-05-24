The 2020 Muskegon Clippers’ season became the latest casualty of COVID-19 this week, as the Clippers announced that the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League has canceled its season.

The GLSCL had previously announced a postponement of the season through the end of June, but determined playing a season was unfeasible given the various challenges around COVID-19.

“We had a great recruiting year and were looking forward to competing for a championship this year,” Clippers’ owner Pete Gawkowski said in a press release. “But the safety of everyone involved has to be our number one concern. We will be back next year better than ever.”

A Beacon call to Gawkowski seeking further comment was not returned.

Gawkowski told the Muskegon Chronicle in a separate interview that only six teams out of the 12-team league, the Clippers included, were still hoping to play in 2020 by the time the league decided to cancel.

The GLSCL said in its release that it intends to return next summer. The Clippers certainly intend to be among them; Gawkowski said in the press release that the organization will make improvements to Marsh Field this year so that next season will provide an even better experience.

“Improvements will include building a new storage building, expanding our concession area, adding new menu items, and making needed improvements to the field,” Gawkowski said in the release. “Longer range plans include additional seating, dugout improvements, a new press box and additional lighting.”

Also in the release, the Clippers expressed hope that if restrictions are lifted later in the summer, there may still be some baseball played at Marsh Field, even if it doesn’t include Clippers’ games.

“If restrictions are lifted, the Clipper organization will look into hosting local baseball leagues and baseball clinics for local little league teams,” Gawkowski said in the release.