This upcoming fall, the Muskegon Community College (MCC) women’s soccer team will have a new head coach on the pitch. Amy Lassanke will enter as the program’s new head coach, bringing years of collegiate playing experience and an extensive coaching background.
Lassanke will be coaching a few White Lake area alumni in her first season; Iris Herald, Emma Dykema and Emma Martin are Reeths-Puffer products and Emma Dyer played at Montague.
Prior to moving to West Michigan in 2020, Lassanke lived and played soccer in east Michigan, at Spring Arbor University, in Orange County, Calif., and in Madison, Wisc. During her time as a club soccer coach at Madison FC for ages nine to 19 and West MI Storm for U14-U15, Lassanke helped several teams advance to the State Cup tournament.
As a player at Spring Arbor University (SAU), Lassanke earned numerous accolades. She was the school’s top goal scorer four years in a row and a two-time National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Midwest Player of the Year and All-American. In 2017, she was inducted into the SAU Athletic Hall of Fame.
Lassanke takes over the program from Jeff Lohman, who spent the last eight years as the head coach. Earlier this year, Lohman made the decision to step away from coaching to focus on his teaching career at Muskegon High School.
In the past eight years, the program developed into one of the top programs in the country, regularly sending players on to continue playing at the D-II and NAIA levels. The Jayhawks earned three consecutive Region IIX Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021 and were runners-up in 2017 and 2022.
The Jayhawks advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Tournament, finishing fifth in the nation in 2020, while advancing to the tournament's semifinal match and finishing the season third in the country in 2021.