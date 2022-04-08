MCC will be launching an Esports intercollegiate athletic program in the fall 2022 semester but will begin the recruiting process now.
“We will compete against two-year and four-year colleges across the nation,” said Marty McDermott, the dean of college services and athletic director at MCC. “Our home arena will be the MCC Gaming Room on campus. Any full-time MCC student is eligible to try out for the team. No prior experience is required.”
“We are looking to provide opportunities for students to learn valuable life skills, such as teamwork, communication, discipline, strategic thinking, leadership and confidence, as with participation in any other of our sports. We do have scholarships available.”
Already presenting its students with more intercollegiate athletic teams than any other Michigan community college, MCC will now compete in 18 sports. The national governing body will be the NJCAAE, a branch of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
David Klinger, a member of the Ellucian staff providing Information Technology services at MCC, will be the Jayhawks’ head coach.
“He has the passion and the energy to guide this exciting sport during its first year on our campus,” noted McDermott.
Competition will take place in three different games – Overwatch, Rocket League, and Valorant. A brief description of each online game follows:
• Overwatch – A colorful team-based action game starring a diverse cast of powerful heroes. Travel the world, build a team, and contest objectives in exhilarating 6-on-6 combat.
• Rocket League – High-powered hybrid arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem. Customize your car, hit the field, and compete in one of the most critically acclaimed sports game of all time.
• Valorant – A precise tactical shooter game with a lethal cast of characters set on a near-future earth. Abilities create unique opportunities for your gunplay to shine.