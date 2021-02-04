When Muskegon Community College resumes its intercollegiate athletics season this month, no spectators will be allowed at home events in Bartels-Rode Gymnasium or Northway Lanes.
“As always, we make the health and safety of our student-athletes our foremost priority,” said Marty McDermott, dean of college service and director of athletics at MCC. “The pandemic has demanded sacrifices by everyone. Unquestionably, we would love to have our stands filled with Jayhawk parents, family, friends and alumni. But we are grateful that our students are getting the chance to compete.”
Following National Junior College Athletic Association guidelines, MCC joined the other Michigan Community College Athletic Association members and postponed all but its men’s and women’s cross-country schedules during the fall semester.
Now, six MCC teams - men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s bowling, wrestling and women’s volleyball - will begin their season in mid-February. The first home events are slated for Feb. 19. For the most up-to-date Jayhawk schedules and results, visit www.muskegoncc.edu/athletics.
MCC athletic events in Bartels-Rode Gymnasium will be streamed live on the Web at www.muskegoncc.edu/mcctv. The events will also be shown live on MCC TV’s cable channel in Muskegon County on Comcast Channel 902.