Cheboygan, Crawford, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Muskegon, Osceola, Otsego and Ottawa – if you spend time hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, birding or otherwise enjoying the outdoors on public lands in any of these counties, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants your attention.

The DNR has completed review of this seventh group of counties as part of the department’s multiyear state land review process and is determining which parcels best meet its goal of delivering broad public access to quality outdoor recreation opportunities, while also protecting natural and cultural resources on those lands.

The public is invited to participate in virtual meetings March 1 and 2 to share their input on the outcomes of that review. The links to the meetings will be available on the DNR website.

“We set out to carefully evaluate the more than 30,000 acres set for review in these 11 counties, and then either retain them because they’re a good fit with the DNR’s mission, protect them through agreements with conservation partners, trade them to consolidate state ownership, or make them available for sale to the public through auction,” said Scott Whitcomb, the DNR’s acting natural resources deputy.

It’s a long-term, detailed process that Whitcomb said helps ensure the DNR is focused on the lands that hold the greatest conservation, recreation and resource management potential for Michigan residents.

“We are now at a point in the review of the seventh group of counties where the next important step is to hear from the public – the people who know these local areas and use them in a variety of ways – about their ideas on our initial recommendations,” Whitcomb said. “We got a great response from earlier public reviews and, using local knowledge of the areas, made several corrections to our maps and ownership records, underscoring how important it is to have this input.”

The classification label for each parcel may be based, in part, on the natural or cultural resources present on the land; how the land is used, accessed or managed; and whether the land contributes to the department’s mission. The DNR’s initial recommended classifications for the public land in these 11 counties break down as follows:

Retain (82 percent).

Offer to alternate conservation partner (3.1 percent).

Exchange/trade (3.5 percent).

Dispose through public auction (11.4 percent).

You don’t have to have Microsoft Teams on your computer or smart device to join the virtual meetings, but please note that each link is specific to its meeting date and time, and the links will not be live or accessible until each meeting is “opened” by the moderator. Anyone without access to a computer may call in using the phone number provided.

People unable to participate can view a recording of the public meeting presentation, available on the DNR's state land review webpage, along with additional updates that will be posted throughout the process.

For additional resources on public lands, visit Michigan.gov/PublicLands. For special accommodations requests, contact Kerry Heckman at 517-643-1256.