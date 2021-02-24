The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that ice shanty removal dates are quickly approaching and to always use extreme caution when on the ice.
Muskegon County shanties fall into the southern portion of the Lower Peninsula and must therefore be removed by Monday, March 1. Shanties in counties north of Muskegon must be removed by Monday, March 15.
“Based on the 10-day forecast, portions of the Lower Peninsula are predicted to experience fluctuating temperatures near or above freezing,” said F/Lt. Jason Wicklund, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Temperature fluctuations can create unstable and unsafe ice conditions very fast. It’s the angler’s responsibility to safely remove their shanty before it falls through the ice.”
Shanty owners whose structures fall through the ice are subject to penalties of up to 30 days in jail, fines up to $500, or both. If a shanty is removed by a government agency, the court can require the owner to reimburse that agency for up to three times the cost of removal.