The United States Hockey League, and by extension the Muskegon Lumberjacks, announced Tuesday that it intends to play a 2020-21 season. USHL commissioner Tom Garrity made the announcement following a board of governors' meeting late last week.
The league said it has created a return-to-play document that would be updated daily and include guidance on safety protocols at all levels. The league plans to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and collaborate with representatives from both the National Hockey League or USA Hockey.
In a statement, Lumberjacks' president Mike McCall said the organization was excited to return to play and that it planned to follow any health and safety protocols needed to compete.
"We will follow the Governor's lead in regard to the number of people allowed into the arena, but we are committed to assuming a leadership role in re-energizing our community," McCall said. "There are going to be questions that need to be addressed, and we will be prepared to act on them as needed."
If all goes well, the Lumberjacks would hold a team camp in August prior to a pre-season schedule that would begin in September.