MUSKEGON - The Muskegon Lumberjacks looked like a different hockey team on Saturday night, particularly on the defensive end.
The only problem is that they did not win.
The Jacks have been battling some serious defensive and goaltending issues lately, and those problems peaked on Friday when they gave up four second-period goals and lost to Dubuque 7-4.
The defense was much improved on Saturday in the second game of the weekend series, holding Dubuque to 20 shots, including just nine through the first two periods.
Yet the Lumberjacks still couldn’t hold the lead.
The Jacks led 3-1 midway through the second period, but gave up two unanswered goals through the rest of regulation time, leading to an overtime period and then a shootout. The Fighting Saints outscored Muskegon 1-0 in the shootout and handed the Jacks a tough 4-3 loss at Mercy Health Arena.
The Jacks are now 0-4-1 in their last five games, and 1-7-2 on the season. Dubuque improved to 6-0-4.
Muskegon will host Youngstown next Friday and Saturday nights.
Despite the latest loss, Muskegon Coach Mike Hamilton remained optimistic.
“When you are going through funks like this, you have to work a little extra hard and you have to get a little break,” Hamilton said. “When you're down and you keep getting kicked, you have to find a way to keep getting through it. We are doing some good things, we have a lot of talent and we believe in the group that we have.”
Hamilton noted the vastly improved defensive effort.
“We just kept the game in front of us,” said Mike Hamilton. “The guys stuck to a game plan where we were committed to getting pucks behind their defense and keeping the puck in front of us. I was proud of how the guys responded and played today. They probably deserved a better fate but at the end of the day we didn’t get it done. But I loved the effort and loved the heart.”
One bright spot for the Jacks was the play of goalie Cameron Korpi. He stopped 17 of 20 shots through regulation and made some big saves late in the third period and overtime.
Korpi started the season as the lone backup to former starter Jan Skorpik, who was released last week, and is now sharing backup duties with Carson Limesand, behind new starter Platon Dadorozhny.
“Korpi is a young guy who continues to get better,” Hamilton said. “He is a huge part of our young group and he kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win. But we have to find a way to get a few more pucks in the net.”
Tyler Hotson gave the Jacks a 1-0 lead when he banged in a rebound at 5:07 of the first period.
Dubuque collected a power play goal from Connor Kurth early in the second period, but then Mukegon appeared to take control of the game.
Jake Braccini broke in along on the Dubuque goal and scored at 5:28 of the second period, giving the Jack a 2-1 lead. Then Hotson scored his second goal of the game at 9:07 with a tip-in from the right of the Fighting Saints goal, putting Muskegon up 3-1.
Dubuque got a power play opportunity when the Jacks were caught with too many men on the ice midway through the second, and Stephen Halliday took advantage with a power play goal at the 9:42 mark.
The Jacks led 3-2 after two periods. They were extremely strong defensively through the first two periods, giving up only three shots on goal in the first period and six in the second.
Dubuque tied up the score with another goal from Halliday just 28 seconds into the third, and regulation ended in a tie.
Karki was very strong late in the game, making two big saves in the final 30 seconds of overtime, and another two in the five-minute overtime period, including one on Halliday as he streaked in on a breakway, trying to notch his third goal.
Kenny Connors scored for Dubuque in the first round of the shootout, and that ended up making all the difference. Muskegon’s Phil Tresca hit the crossbar of the goal with his shot, but that was as close at the Jacks could come to scoring.
The Jacks outshot the Fighting Saints 30-20 in the game. Dubuque goalie Paxton Geusel got the win, stopping 27 shots.
The Lumberjacks were outplayed on special teams. They were 0-for-6 with a man advantage, while allowing Dubuque to score two power play goals on three opportunities.