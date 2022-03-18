Muskegon Risers men's outdoor coach Stu Collins is back, the team announced Tuesday morning. Collins, known among the team as "The Skipper", took over as men's coach late in the 2019 season after a long and successful playing career for the Risers - no player in team history has captained more games. He'll resume his coaching post now that the outdoor Risers are finally back in action.
The men's Risers were sidelined in the summers of 2020 and 2021, the former due to COVID-19 and the latter due to both lingering uncertainty about the virus and the Risers' desire to promote the new women's outdoor team, which played a full schedule.
Collins spent summer 2021 as head coach of Grand Rapids FC, which ceased operations after a season in which they went 7-2-5. It's an opportunity he likely wouldn't have pursued had the Risers men played last year, but it only stoked his desire to accomplish big things back in Muskegon.
"There was still a desire to work at that level so I could express myself tactically in a way I can't at other levels of the game," Collins said. "Having the chance to work with (Risers' founder and owner) Matt Schmitt, who's a good friend of mine and someone I respect a lot, it made a lot of sense."
Collins is also a longtime assistant for Davenport University's men's soccer team and serves as technical director and executive director of coaching for the Michigan Fire junior soccer program. When he took over the Risers in late 2019, he kept an eye on how his players, at the time all former teammates, were playing and developing, but promised that he would implement his system over time.
Of course, he couldn't have known then that a global pandemic would wipe out his next two seasons at the helm. However, the Risers are at long last set to make their National Premier Soccer League debut this year after it was originally planned for 2020.
Collins will have nearly a clean slate for his debut season. He said that it's likely only one player, TJ Ifaturoti, who was on the 2019 men's Risers will be back this summer. Part of what excites him about the Risers' job is the ability to bring in the players he thinks will fit what he wants to do, and he said Schmitt has given him "tremendous resources" to do just that.
"It's all about being current," Collins said. "Guys who are in the game now as a collegiate player and some guys who were out of the game a bit but have a really good caliber. The makeup is different, but it will be a competitive group. It'll be the best Risers team fans have ever seen. I know that for a fact."
The long-term goal for the franchise is to win the NPSL and earn a bid to compete in the venerable U.S. Open Cup tournament, which dates to 1914 and brings together sides from all the top soccer leagues in America, most notably Major League Soccer. Ten teams from the NPSL qualified for this summer's upcoming tournament, set to feature 103 teams.
Collins not only has that as a goal, he's frank about there being "no point" in coaching the Risers if it isn't.
"I'm only doing this to win a national championship," Collins said. "I wouldn't take time away from my kids and my wife if it weren't to win that. If we don't have that ambition there's no point in us doing that. All of the fan experience is really important, but we need to win. The arena team is doing a good job of setting the expectation of competing in the playoffs."
Concurrent with the announcement of Collins' return, the Risers announced that he will hire Dean Muckle as his top assistant. Muckle joined the Risers as a player through a connection with Collins; the duo work together at Michigan Fire, and Collins calls him "my right-hand man".
"Dean seems to be an extension of everything I do these days," Collins said. "He's a really good sounding board and a really good person and he's going to be a really good coach at this level. I want to give him as many experiences in this game as I can."
“I am very excited to be returning to the Muskegon Risers for the inaugural NPSL season,” Muckle added in a press release announcing both new coaches. “As a previous player in both arena and outdoor, being able to now coach for the Risers is an honor. This season is going to be a tough test, but we are up for the challenge and we hope to make a run at the NPSL playoffs.”
The Risers begin their 2022 outdoor season May 20 at home against their old rivals, the Milwaukee Torrent. Other Great Lakes Conference opponents in the NPSL include Carpathia FC, Panathinaikos Chicago and FC Columbus.
"I just hope the fans come out and support the team," Collins said. "We'll be able to put a product on the field that they haven't seen before, and i'm excited about that. The city of Muskegon deserves that. They've done a great job inspiring players and growing the game, and it's time we pay them back with results and championships."