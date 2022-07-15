MUSKEGON — The celebration was jubilant as the Muskegon Risers gathered in a massive jumping group hug after defeating FC Columbus 2-0 to clinch the Great Lakes Conference of the National Premier Soccer League's Midwest Region Thursday night.
The win, which capped the Risers' first regular season in the league, wasn't quite a culmination of the vision Matt Schmitt and his ownership group announced eight years ago - as longest-tenured Riser player TJ Ifaturoti said, "the job's not done" as the playoffs approach. However, it certainly felt like a big step.
"Building a program that is successful takes time," Schmitt said. "There's no shortcuts. It requires building a winning culture and identifying the right people that are going to move it forward. You can't overlook the players and coaches from the past. The fans that have been with us since day one. The community partners we've had."
The ballyhooed matchup between the top two teams in the conference - the Risers (8-0-2) needed a win or a draw to clinch the title - turned out to be little more than a coronation, as Muskegon dominated play from the get-go. The Risers nearly scored twice in the first 14 minutes and got on the board in the 24th when Vitalis Takawira got free from the defense and found the net. The assist went to Giuseppe Barone.
That was it for the first half despite a penalty kick the Risers were awarded, with the Columbus keeper saved off Barone's foot. Muskegon was somewhat frustrated going into the locker room up 1-0 and thinking its lead should have been bigger.
"We weren't even frustrated about the PK, because that could happen to anyone," Risers coach Stu Collins said. "It's a lottery shot. It's a bonus. I thought we had a few decent chances that we overplayed and should have executed. That's been a gripe of ours all year. If we were as clinical as we should be, we'd be winning every game 5-0 or 6-0."
Muskegon channeled that frustration onto the field, attacking with a fury early in the second half. Takawira again scored a goal in the second minute of the half. The Risers almost added another goal just a couple minutes later on a well-executed pass, but a Roni Sylejmani header hit the post.
From then on, the Risers didn't get any clear scoring chances but controlled play and kept the ball almost exclusively in the Columbus end, making it relatively easy for keeper Mason Masiasz to post a clean sheet. Muskegon's advantage in team speed was clear, and Ifaturoti said the team's focus on conditioning paid off too.
"First day of team camp, (we have a) fitness test," Ifaturoti said. "Stu's very big on that. Everyone works hard. The team does well. You just go out there, play your role and do what's best for the next guy."
Collins added that Muskegon's relentless attack helped the Risers too, noting that it took a lot out of Columbus to defend its net most of the game.
"When we dominate the ball and kind of pin you in, that's a feature of our attack, so when you do have a moment you can attack, you have to go 100 yards to be successful with it," Collins said. "We'd like to think we kind of put teams into a position where they do get worn down and we can capitalize on that just through our possession and our territory and the way we try to play."
The Risers had already locked up a spot in the Midwest Conference playoffs, but winning the conference gave the Risers hosting honors for the event. Top squads from around the Midwest - Cleveland SC, the Pittsburgh Hotspurs, Med City FC (Rochester, Minn.) and Duluth FC should be among them - will come to Oakridge High School. What's more, the Risers own the #2 seed in the NPSL's national tournament, so if they get through the Midwest Region, they should get to host more games and could even host the national final if the top-seeded Jacksonville Armada, who went 11-0-1 in the Gulf Coast Conference, were to get upset along the way.
Schmitt's goal in starting the Risers was promoting the Muskegon area through soccer, and the opportunity to host so many games is proof of concept.
"Leveraging the platform of soccer to showcase this community is again coming to life with our ability to host that regional semifinal and final," Schmitt said.
On the field, Collins' goal has been clear since he took over as head coach a few months ago: A national championship. He knows it's an ambitious goal, but after the regular season Muskegon just had, it seems more attainable than ever.
"You need a bit of luck, there's no question about that," Collins said. "We know we have the ability and we have the talent and the commitment and all those things, but we still need to stay healthy. Having seeding and having a hosting opportunity is massive. Up until now we've achieved our goals, so I hope we can continue to move along our goal chain, so to speak."
"We're in a position now where we need to win championships to honor all the work (the guys before us) have done," Schmitt added. "That was the message. We need to be winning championships to honor all the support we've had and all the time invested by people to get us to this point...It's not an ambition we take for granted because it took us a long time to get to that point."