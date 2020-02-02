The Muskegon Risers announced last week that Chris Denham will be the women’s team’s coach, with the announcement coming just a few weeks before the team will stage the first ever women’s soccer game at Mercy Health Arena (formerly L.C. Walker Arena), against the Muskegon Community College women’s team. That game is set for Saturday, Feb. 15.

Denham serves as an assistant coach for the Davenport University women’s team in the fall, having recently completed his third season there. Denham is also foundation phase director at the Michigan Fire juniors team in Hudsonville.

Prior to coaching at Davenport, Denham was an assistant at Grace Christian University, where the team was national runner-up in his only season. Denham, who is from Belding, played at Cornerstone University.

“Coach Denham has immense passion for women’s soccer, a proven track record of success, and a thorough understanding of the Risers mission which naturally aligns with his personal and professional values,” the Risers announced in the press release touting Denham’s hire.

“I am grateful for the opportunity, and I look forward to getting to work and building something that the players, management, supporters, and community can be proud of,” Denham said in the release. “The culture that the club has built and what they are doing to grow the game of soccer for women in the area made it impossible to say no. The women’s game is something I have a deep passion for and I am excited to get to work.”

The women’s team announced earlier this winter that it would join United Women’s Soccer, a second-division pro-am league, for its first outdoor season this summer. The Risers will play in the East Division of the Midwest Conference in its new league.