The Muskegon Risers plan to host a three-game invitational over the course of the early spring at Mercy Health Arena, the team announced this week.
The Risers have scheduled games against the Fort Wayne Sport Club on March 20, the Cleveland Crunch on April 3, and the Colorado Inferno on April 24. All three games are slated to take place at Mercy Health Arena.
The Inferno, like the Risers, are members of the Major Arena Soccer League II (M2), which launched in 2017 and serves as a developmental league for the MASL. There are currently nine franchises in the league. The Fort Wayne SC and Cleveland Crunch are prospective league members.
The Risers are the only one of the nine current M2 teams that are located in the Great Lakes region, and the planned spring invitational aims to promote the sport in the area in hopes that more Midwest teams become M2 members in coming years.
“The Major Arena Soccer League 2 is growing, and the Great Lakes region is at the forefront of that expansion,” said MASL VP of Operations, Jon Ramin, in a press release. “This event will be a great opportunity to showcase current members and meet prospective teams, allowing them get a taste of the indoor game we all love in a venue like Muskegon’s Mercy Health Arena.”
The Mercy Health Arena recently completed a $1.7 million renovation that included a name change from the former L.C. Walker Arena. The arena celebrated its 60th anniversary this year.
“We played our first-ever arena soccer game here in 2015, with dated turf and outdoor soccer goals” Risers founder and president Matt Schmitt said in the release. “We forged ahead and paid our dues with a tremendous amount of work and sacrifice, which the City of Muskegon recognized by making upgrades to the turf and retrofitting its boards to meet Major Arena Soccer League standards. This invitational furthers Muskegon as a leader in arena soccer, which is a testament to our players, coaches, fans and community partners.”