MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Risers picked a bad day to have a bad day Saturday, losing the National Premier Soccer League semifinal match to Crossfire Redmond 3-0.
The defeat was the team's first of the year and ended the Risers' spectacular run in their first year of NPSL affiliation.
The game was evenly played for the first 20 minutes - in fact, the Risers had the best early scoring chance when Redmond keeper Bryce Logan exited the box to play the ball in traffic. That led to some mayhem (in which coach Stu Collins felt a penalty should've been awarded) and a couple of close shots that Redmond defenders turned aside.
However, things swung the visitors' way when Christian Soto unleashed a wicked, undefendable shot from outside the box to put his guys on the board. The biggest damage came about 10 minutes later, when Omar Grey knifed through several Riser defenders for an impressive individual goal that made it 2-0.
Collins remained confident at the time, knowing his team had erased a two-goal deficit in the Midwest Regional semifinal match eight days before.
"It was definitely a shock to the system, but we were in that position last week in terms of being two goals down," Collins said of Grey's goal. "I felt like it lit the spark that got us playing. I don't know what it was, I just think we were a bit sloppy the first 15-20 minutes, and the worst possible outcome of that happens. I knew then that they'd be able to protect it better than Cleveland (SC, the Risers' previous opponent) just because of their quality."
The Redmond side was armed with athleticism and speed that matched the Risers' own, the first time this season, in Collins' opinion, that such a team had come up against Muskegon.
"They're probably the first team we've played that had players of our caliber," Collins said. "They're animals. They're very fit, very athletic and very direct effectively...We had no basis of dealing with that, so it caught us off guard to start the game."
He shouted out Michael Gallagher in particular as a "top-level" player, citing his extensive experience in the United Soccer League, a second-division league in the US pyramid. Redmond also has several players who compete for the Washington Huskies in NCAA competition.
That athleticism also showed up in some physical play that many Risers' supporters did not appreciate. Collins, too, wasn't always pleased with the way foul calls were meted out, but maintained his team had enough chances to win that it was not a major factor in the outcome.
"I definitely think they were trying to (be) physical," Collins said. "We're not huge. We're very technical and maybe they felt that was the way to go about it. All credit to them. I thought we didn't get some things we should've gotten. I thought there were things given in other areas that weren't given inside the box. I always ask about that in general. But it's not the officials' fault."
The Risers and Oakridge High School drew praise from the Redmond coach, Bill Colello, and players for their hosting of the game. Grey said the Port City Supporters and Riser fans created a strong atmosphere for the game that had his team working hard to match the energy, work made even harder by Redmond's grueling travel. The visitors traveled from Washington to Chicago before driving the remaining several hours to Muskegon, giving them less than a day to acclimate to the change in time zone.
"That was a whole lot of prayer, I kid you not," Grey said with a smile. "On the way over, we're in the car, we're just, 'Alright, let's just pray for some energy from God and try to keep it going.' We were able to keep the energy up, thankfully."
By having the season they did, the Risers served notice that they're a force to be reckoned with in the NPSL. They also earned a bid to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament next year, which brings together the top club teams in the country, including Major League Soccer sides. Collins said the team will probably play a game or two over the fall to stay sharp in preparation for March's tournament.
"It's great," Collins said. "They deserve to play at that level. They deserve the chance to play against professional opponents. I'd put them in that category in terms of their quality of play and the way we play. We deserve a chance to show we can compete with teams at that level.
"I'm just proud of the boys. I feel bad that it ended for them like that. They didn't deserve to go out like that. But that's soccer, man. You win some, you lose some."