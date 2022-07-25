MUSKEGON — Muskegon Risers coach Stu Collins didn't know how prescient he was when he wrote "Until the End" on the white board in the locker room prior to Sunday's National Premier Soccer League Midwest Region championship game against Cleveland SC.
It turned out that his team needed to go just a bit longer than the end - and relied on two reserves to do it.
Alec Belcastro launched a perfect header on a beautiful cross from Theo Maye in the first minute of stoppage time, delivering the Risers a 1-0 victory over the two-time defending regional champions. The win moved the upstart franchise within two victories of, potentially, an unbelievable national championship season in its first year in the NPSL.
"We said before the game that the most important thing today was our refusal (to quit)," Collins said. "We just weren't going to accept anybody coming here and beating us. We just genuinely weren't going to accept it. As much as that's this big dramatic line, we're going to dig in. We have it written on the white board in there, 'Until the End.' That's the message today and they went until the end."
Like many Risers opponents this year, Cleveland SC played a defensive game to try to limit Muskegon's scoring chances. For the most part, it succeeded; the Risers only had a few legitimate opportunities at goal prior to Belcastro's dramatic header. That came at a cost, though: Cleveland had but one close call itself, which was turned aside by keeper Daniel Morgan, making his first career start for the Risers (10-0-2).
A teenaged reserve keeper posting a clean sheet in the biggest game in franchise history, as two other reserves team up for the winning goal in stoppage time? The Risers built a roster deep with talented players, and Sunday was Exhibit A.
"I feel like we have quality top to bottom and it doesn't really matter (who's out there)," Belcastro said. "It's next man up mentality for us. We have full confidence in everybody on the team, and I think that last goal was a really good picture of it."
The game was physical and hard-fought and came with some fireworks in the late moments. Cleveland took exception to some physical play from the Risers and the teams exchanged words after one foul. After the winning goal, two different Cleveland players were red-carded for accosting one of the referees.
"We felt maybe there was a bit of arrogance (from them), and rightly so if you're the defending champion," Collins said. "We're very confident in ourselves and we know what we want to be, but we're not arrogant. We don't fear anybody, but we respect everybody."
Collins said he was thrilled with the play of his team in the game regardless of the result, especially limiting Cleveland's attempts to counter when a Risers' attack was turned away.
"I thought we were excellent," Collins said. "Win, lose or draw, I thought we were unbelievable. Honestly, when we perform like that I can accept any result."
The Risers advanced to the national semifinal against Crossfire Redmond, from Washington state. The game will be a 7:30 p.m. kickoff back at Oakridge. Thanks to the Risers' #2 overall seed in the national tournament - and Tulsa Athletic's regional upset of the top seed, the Jacksonville Armada - they'll not only host that semifinal game, but also the national final if they win Saturday. (Tulsa faces FC Motown in the other semifinal.)
"Usually when you think of a national semifinal or final, you think about traveling," Belcastro said. "It's pretty unique that we're going to be able to put on for the city of Muskegon. I love everybody here."