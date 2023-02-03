Reeths-Puffer couldn't slow down the #3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds Friday night, taking a 69-34 defeat.
The Rockets (7-7, 4-4 O-K Green Conference) hung in for a good portion of the first half and trailed 28-15 at the break, but Muskegon totally dominated the third quarter offensively and pulled away.
"Muskegon was able to do the things they set out to do tonight and we were unable to execute against them," R-P coach Nate Aardema said. "They are a great team."
Jaxson Whitaker paced the Rockets with 13 points. Travis Ambrose had 12 rebounds and blocked five shots. Jordan Briggs and Anthony Sydnor led Muskegon with 18 points each.