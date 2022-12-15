Whitehall has one of its own coaching the team this year, as 2018 grad McKinna Welch takes over the program. Welch brings a wealth of cheer experience from her time as a Viking as well as in college at Michigan State.

"Being as young as I am and close to them in age, I've been able to build a trusting bond with the team," Welch said. "They respect me as their coach, but I think they also trust me as a friend. I think that's really helped us."

Whitehall has spent the past few years lurking as a West Michigan Conference threat but not yet able to surpass Hart as the league's top team. Welch feels a similar vibe this season, but added that the team has taken a good approach to the challenge.

"All the girls are starting to realize this is a team effort, as a team and not as individuals wanting the same goal," Welch said. "We've been focusing on the family bonding and 'we before me'. I think that will help us in the long run to get to our goal."

Whitehall has some good experience on the team this year, led by senior captain Maddie Wegner. Other key returnees are Emily Miller, Anna Hundt and Taylor Overheul.

"They're heightening those skills so we can compete at that higher level," Welch said.

In terms of new athletes, Whitehall is excited about the arrival of junior Maddie Pies. Pies' strength is obvious, as she was on the Vikings' football team last fall. That lends itself naturally to being a base for Whitehall's stunts in the later rounds. Two freshmen, Alivia Decker and Rylee McClendon, also have brought a spark to the team.

"They've held their own and are really killing it," Welch said of the newcomers.

The key to Whitehall's season - which Welch hopes ends at the state finals - will be its round three performances. The first two rounds have been strong for the Vikes in recent years, and getting the third up to that level would boost them where they need to go.

"Our round three, with stunting and tumbling, has fallen in my opinion the last couple of years," Welch said. "Coming in as a stunt athlete, i was determined to make it as good as I can. We have the most girls we've ever had on the mat for round three. I think that will set us apart compared to other years."

The team is fired up and ready to hit the mat, starting Saturday at the Mona Shores Invitational.

"They have each other's backs regardless of the outcome," Welch said. "We're going to keep pushing. Don't sleep on Whitehall cheer."