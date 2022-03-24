New Whitehall soccer coach Adam Prince inherited a mostly-new starting lineup. However, senior Maggie Evans is back to add to her school record for goals scored - which was 78 after she put one in during the team's opening loss to Coopersville - and she'll be the building block for everything else.
Evans isn't the only key returning Viking: Ryleigh Mott is back too on the offensive side of the ball, and Avery Thomas and Marissa Strandberg, who were both key defensive pieces, also return. Ashley TenBrink and Haley Morningstar are back too.
Prince said at a meet-and-greet event Jan. 31 at which he said the team would be trying some new things this year. He also hopes to use his abundant coaching experience - he's coached the programs at Western Michigan Christian and Muskegon Catholic - to figure out ways to counteract opposing teams' likely defensive focus on Evans.
New faces on the team, especially in the midfield, will be key to building an attack. Charley Klint, Audrey Conners and Madison Jimenez are among the up-and-comers Prince thinks could have an early impact.
"Success for us is growing our girls soccer (program) and growing as a team," Prince said. "We want to grow this program and accomplish all our goals."
One of those goals is earning the program's first-ever district title. Last year the team lost in the finals, and this year things get tougher as the Vikings are in Division 2 and in the Spring Lake district with the perennially strong Lakers' program, not to mention area rival Reeths-Puffer.
D-4 state champion North Muskegon, which includes Prince's niece Kennedi Koekkoek, lords over the WMC as a measuring stick for everyone else. Over the years, the Vikings and Norsemen have developed a rivalry, and Prince joked in January that he and Koekkoek would put a wager on the outcome of this year's game. Rival Montague has given Whitehall very competitive games of late and that matchup should also be intriguing.
"We're looking forward to all the games," Prince said. "The squad is really working hard and we are expecting big things."