WHITEHALL — Whitehall's rigorous early-season schedules don't just give the Vikings a barometer for where they are as a team; they also give coach Ted Edsall the opportunity to tinker.
He thinks he's found something with the move of Bella Fogus to the libero spot, and the Vikings were rock-solid in the new configuration Tuesday night as they dispatched Oakridge in three games, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16, in a West Michigan Conference Lakes opener.
There were some hiccups early in the season as the Vikings started 2-8, which is what led to Edsall's maneuvering. He said he tried a few different lineups before landing on Fogus at libero.
"Until things go bad, coaches don't change," Edsall said. "I knew we needed some kind of spark defensively, and ball control. She was hitting outside and doing okay, but she really helps us in the back row, so luckily it's worked out."
Senior Arianna Black, who had another sterling performance with team highs in three stats (12 kills, 14 digs, three aces) and a .304 hitting percentage, said Fogus' energy is a big asset to the team on the court.
"She brings energy, period, no matter where she plays," Black said. "She's dominated the libero position. She's been good at everything she does. It's really nice to have a player you can put anywhere."
The teams were close early in game one, but after Edsall gathered his team and reminded them not to serve the ball into the net - "a pet peeve of mine" - the Vikings (3-8, 1-0 WMC Lakes) opened things up and dominated the rest of the way. Whitehall made 11 service errors against eight aces, but Edsall said he could live with the occasional serve that goes over the far line as long as they don't go into the net.
The Eagles were far from the WMC Lakes favorites entering the season, but Whitehall was pleased not to give them an opening to hang around.
"You can't let a team like this (hang around)," Edsall said. "They're good enough. They've got (Madison) Babinec, who's a really good player. You can't let them think they have a chance or it could be dangerous."
While Black was the star Tuesday, Whitehall was good all the way around. Kayla Mulder added 11 kills and a team-best five blocks, and Fogus had 12 digs. Sidney Shepherd, the Vikes' veteran setter, distributed 26 assists.
"Sid's done a really good job," Edsall said. "The ball's coming out of her hand great."
Black added that the team's chemistry is improved from a year ago, which makes the Vikes optimistic the best is yet to come. Ludington and Fremont look to be the class of the league early, but as Edsall said, his team can play with anyone when it performs as it did Tuesday.
"That's something that we struggled with in the past," Black said. "We have a really good team connection. Talking, and moving on from a mistake, we've been really working on (those). It's been nice to have that change.
"I feel like if we take every game one at a time, not getting ahead of ourselves like we did last year. It'll be better off. One game at a time, one practice at a time and just getting better."