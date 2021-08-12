MONTAGUE — Fall sports practices began this week, which meant first-year Montague football coach Justin Dennett got his first on-field look at his new charges.
Dennett is taking over a Montague program coming off one of its finest seasons, a 2020 state championship that saw the Wildcats win 11 of their 12 games in blowout fashion. Although several major players are gone from that squad, including state player of the year Drew Collins and fellow Division II signee Walker Martin, expectations remain high, something Dennett said he’s extremely aware of.
“I’m reminded of that a lot by every new person I meet in the community,” Dennett said with a laugh. “That’s what the expectations are, is to make some deep runs in the playoffs and hopefully make it to Ford Field. I have to remind the guys we take it one day at a time. We’re focused on Edwardsburg right now, week one. We’re not trying to look ahead. Obviously that’s the end goal, but we’re focused each day on one day at a time.”
The Wildcats are hardly starting from square one, though. In addition to the talent — returners include running back Dylan Everett and two-way stars like Hayden McDonald, Izac Jarka, Rodney Brassfield and Tugg Nichols — there remains a strong culture in place, and Dennett said his predecessor Pat Collins and the current seniors have played a big part in creating that. Several assistant coaches stayed on, which has gone a long way to creating continuity.
“It wasn’t a whole lot on my plate at first,” Dennett said. “We kept a lot of things similar to what they did last year and in the past. It was easy for the kids and coaches. The transition has been pretty smooth.”
And despite the championship from last year, Dennett said the Wildcats have proved remarkably receptive to a new voice calling the instructions.
“The biggest thing this summer was their effort in the weight room to start,” Dennett said. “I never have to coach effort. They work really hard and they’re respectful, coachable players. That’s been great all summer.”
If anything has caught Dennett by surprise, it’s the relatively small number of players he’s coaching. At his previous stop at Greenville, where he was an assistant coach, the school boasted an enrollment more than double that of Montague’s, with a larger football roster to match. The Wildcats, meanwhile, have a couple of dozen players on the varsity and just less than that on the JV.
“For me, it caught me off guard at first, but the coaches said it was similar to what they’ve normally had,” Dennett said. “It’s something you have to deal with at a small school, and we feel like the 23 guys we have are tough and good players. There’s a lot of guys going both ways, but we’re used to that...It’s a bit of an adjustment for me, but we’re ready to roll with it and play the kids we’ve got.”
One of those kids is Andrew Kooi, who’s slated to inherit Collins’ position as starting quarterback. Kooi, who backed up Collins the past two years, is no stranger to big moments, of course; as the kicker, he famously won the Whitehall game last year with a tying field goal at the regulation buzzer and then with the winning boot in overtime. He’s also played wide receiver. Dennett said he’s been impressed with the senior.
“Ever since I was hired in the spring, we started working together,” Dennett said. “From what the coaches said, he’s improved a ton since last year. He played a lot as a receiver, so he knew the offense. Now it’s just making his reads and doing things like that at the quarterback position.”
While rain affected things early in the week — there was more film and “chalk talk” than normal on the first day, although an adjusted schedule got the Wildcats on the field for most of their originally scheduled time — it was a far cry from the days of the “COVID-copter” and worrying about the various restrictions that were in place a year ago. Especially for a first-year coach, that’s been a big help.
“That just takes a huge weight off any coach’s shoulders,” Dennett said. “Last year was tough for all coaches, having to deal with those restrictions. It’s nice, and hopefully we don’t have to go back to that. It’s been nice to go back to normal and coach and play like we’re used to.”
Continuing what the Wildcats are used to — in addition to the 2020 title, Montague is working on strings of four consecutive district titles and three straight regional titles — is the goal. If things go the way Dennett hopes they will, the new head coach will be one of very few changes to Montague’s 2021 campaign.
“At the end of the day, we’re still just coaching and playing football,” Dennett said. “Not a lot has changed, even though I’m in this head coaching position.”