After years of back and forth over the topic and a 2016 near-defection by Hart to another conference due to the issue, the West Michigan Conference will finally, officially enter its new era this month, expanding to 14 schools and splitting into two divisions in several sports.
For Whitehall and Montague, that means more competition against like-sized schools. Both will compete in the Lakes division, joining fellow WMC holdover Oakridge and newcomers Ludington, Fremont, Manistee and Orchard View, while the remaining schools congregate in the Rivers division. (Five WMC legacy members - Hart, Shelby, North Muskegon, Ravenna and Mason County Central - will be alongside newcomers Hesperia and Holton in that division.)
Montague, which was the third-biggest school in the previous incarnation of the league, will be the second-smallest school by enrollment in the Lakes division (Manistee is smaller), while Whitehall will rank third behind Ludington and Fremont.
Most eyes, of course, turn to football for the new WMC, and rightfully so, as it was a driving force in the realignment discussions. Some combination of Whitehall, Montague and Oakridge won the WMC each of the last eight football seasons, and gridiron matchups between the top three and the other five schools were often lopsided. Smaller schools maintained that the nature of those blowouts suppressed turnout for their teams and kept them from being able to compete, which should no longer be a major issue.
While the divisions are splitting, the nature of the league schedules allows for crossover games between the two. With seven squads in each division, one team will have a non-conference game each of weeks three through nine, and often the two divisional teams with league byes will play each other. That allowed for the retaining of some natural rivalries like Ludington/Mason County Central and Oakridge/Ravenna. Montague will play two crossover football games this year, against Ravenna and North Muskegon, two programs that have given the Wildcats competitive games in recent years. (Whitehall will not, as its conference bye week lined up with Hesperia's and neither side stood to benefit from such a game.)
"We wanted to keep playing those teams we've had good games and rivalries (with) in the past," Montague athletic director Jay Mulder said. "That's what's nice about playing North Muskegon and Ravenna in football."
While divisions will be the way of things in football and every other sport (i.e. volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball) in which each school competes, there are several sports that will throw all competing schools together in one division. Two of the most notable are soccer and wrestling; boys and girls soccer each have 11 participating schools. Wrestling is particularly interesting because only one school (North Muskegon) does not have a team. The 13 participating schools will all see each other through six quad meets during league season, with a massive WMC meet at the end of the year. Shelby athletic director Chuck Persenaire said the league's wrestling coaches wanted to stay together in one league rather than split into divisions.
"We thought it was important, and the athletic directors really carefully considered, how do we get together all 14 (schools) in as many sports as possible?" Whitehall athletic director Brian Beebe said.
That in mind, the WMC will have what's being called a "Mega Jamboree" in cross-country at the end of the season, similar to the 13-school wrestling tournament. Beebe said such tournaments were also explored in other divisional sports like volleyball, but they weren't able to make them work. However, plentiful crossover opportunities in several of those sports will serve to maintain the classic WMC feel even as things change. That connective tissue will hopefully serve to differentiate the two-division WMC from, say, the nearly 50 schools of the O-K Conference.
The changes will not always be easy or welcomed - Montague was one of the three votes against expansion among the original eight for some time (Oakridge and Shelby were the others), and Whitehall's Beebe conceded that with so many veteran coaches on his staff that approval of the move is not always enthusiastic - but the league's parties all agree that the six new schools have added a jolt of excitement to the conference.
"As somebody who, I came on board in the middle of it, the tail end of it, I have a different perspective," Beebe said (he's entering his second year as AD). "The meetings I've been to have been great with the 14 schools. The eight that have been together for decades, our meetings have been very collegial. Everything is looking for something together, and it's not 'We've always done it this way'. The new guys aren't saying, 'In our league we did it this way.' We all want to make this the best for all the schools."
With the new season finally imminent after so many years of debate, the league schools are looking forward to seeing how the new alignment actually looks on the field of play.
"For years its' been talked about and debated, 'Are we going to do it or not?'" Mulder said. "It's hard to believe that...we're in August and fall sports are starting. A lot of people are excited for it.
"This has been a pretty good proces, and the nice thing about the WMC is, it's been a strong league for, I don't even know how old it is. We were pulling trophies from the 1930s and 1940s that said WMC on them. It's pretty cool to think about how this league has been thriving. We have a good group of ADs that really work well with each other and have each other's backs. I think this will make us that much better. Most people know we're a pretty strong conference, and I think this may give us more recognition in the state as a small (Class) B and C league."