Hopes are high in Whitehall as the 2023 season dawns, as three all-West Michigan Conference Lakes players are back to lead an experienced team.
Arianna Black, Kayla Mulder and Sidney Shepherd each had terrific 2022 seasons, and each is highly motivated after a heartbreaking five-game loss to Fruitport in last year's district semifinals.
"We weren't quite ready for that match," Whitehall coach Ted Edsall said, referring to the lack of experience last year's team had coming into the season. "With our sophomores and juniors, we don't have any excuses. I expect our good play will be in longer stretches."
Black and Mulder, both seniors, are college-level players, and in fact, Edsall said, Black has already locked in to join Aquinas next fall. Shepherd, a junior, excelled after being moved to the setter position last season, and Edsall said she has gotten even better since last fall.
Joining those three is another varsity veteran in Bella Fogus, a varsity player since her freshman year; she should be a strong hitter up front. Reese Milliron transferred in from Coopersville last year and had to sit out per MHSAA rule, but she is eligible now and should be a big factor.
The unfortunate news came over the summer, when Megan LeaTrea, who was slated for a varsity spot, suffered an ACL injury during a basketball camp that will keep her out all season. Another player, an incoming freshman who would have contended for a varsity spot, had an emergency appendectomy that will set her back. The Vikings already lacked depth because of low participation numbers among the freshman and sophomore classes, so any more injuries would be damaging.
"We'll have seven solid players," Edsall said. "We're in a bit of a precarious situation because of our numbers...I may be looking at bringing up a JV kid for tournaments in case something happens, (but) we're super experienced."
The development of one of those JV players would bolster what, barring injury, looks like a team that can once again contend for the top spot in the league.
"Ari and Kayla will be great, and we need the ancillary players to step in," Edsall said. "I know Reese is a good player. We need some growth with Bella and maybe a JV player to help us. If they do that, we'll be in great shape."
Whitehall will again play some tough opponents early, including invitationals at Coopersville and Grand Haven to start the season. Edsall expects to learn a lot about his team in those two days; the Vikings don't do much as a team in the summers because many of them are already busy with club volleyball and the coach doesn't want to overwork them.
"We went seven days in two weeks prior to the dead period this week, and we didn't do anything all summer (before that)," Edsall said. The reason we have a tough beginning to the year is we use it to figure out who we are. We're looking to play our best volleyball in November and in the conference season."