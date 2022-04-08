Six White Lake girls basketball players earned all-conference mention this season, led by sophomore Kendall Osborne, who earned honorable mention all-state in Division 2.
Osborne, the lone returning starter for the Wildcats, helped lead Montague to a strong second-place finish in the WMC and a district finals appearance. Osborne got off to a quick start to the season, coming close to a triple-double in the second game against Oakridge with 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. She continued to be the Wildcats’ centerpiece on both ends of the court throughout the season, averaging 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and a WMC-best 5.1 assists per game.
Osborne’s teammate Claire Meacham joined her on the all-WMC first team. The stalwart center for Montague averaged 8.8 points and 6.3 boards per game and was a stabilizing force on the interior all season.
Whitehall senior Charley Klint rounded out area all-WMC picks. Klint’s honor was well-deserved as the Vikings’ clear offensive go-to player. She was second in the WMC in scoring, with 14 points per game, grabbed 6.9 boards a game and was tops in the conference in steals.
For Reeths-Puffer, which tied for the O-K Green Conference title and reached the district finals as well, three players earned postseason mention in the league: Sophia Hekkema, Ariel Walker and Arrionna Williams. The trio piloted a balanced and potent Rockets team to the top of the league and kept opponents guessing every night which one would be the statistical leader.
As with the boys’ teams, academic achievement was the rule in the area. Both Montague and Whitehall earned academic all-state honors in D-2. Montague coach Nick Thaler said five players’ grade point averages exceeded 4.0.