Reeths-Puffer sophomore Paige Anderson finished 21st over the weekend at the Division 2 state golf finals in Battle Creek.
Anderson was in position for a top-10 finish for most of her day-one round, sitting in 10th through 14 holes. However, rain came late in the round, and the D-2 field was forced to end the round early and finish it the following morning, disrupting Anderson's momentum.
She ended up with an 84 for day one and was in 16th going into her second round. She shot an 88 on day two and finished with a 172 for a two-day score, only eight strokes out of the top 10.