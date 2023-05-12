All three local squads competed at Friday's Reeths-Puffer Invitational at Lincoln Golf Course, and it was the host Rockets that led the way.
R-P shot a season-best 18-hole score of 341, placing sixth of the 16 teams competing. The Rockets were led by Kristian Brown and Tanner Bonjernoor, who each had among their best performances of the season.
Brown picked up a top-10 medal for R-P, placing eighth with a score of 79, and Bonjernoor shot an 83, including making a pair of birdies, on the par-5 fifth hole and the par-4 ninth. The latter was his first hole of the day, and he was at one-under par for five holes.
“Kristian continues to impress me," R-P coach Matt Pallett said. "He has a strong mental game to go with his golf game...Tanner Bonjernoor had a great day. He is a senior who has been pressing a little bit. He continues to work hard. He has been playing a lot better the last few times out."
Also for R-P, Dylan Panozzo shot an 85 and Ayden Hartzell notched a 94.
Whitehall took ninth place at the meet, with a team score of 351. Corbin Vanderstelt finished 10th overall for the Vikings with an 80. Following him were Mason Mulnix with an 88, Liam Szegda with a 91 and Braedon Bond with a 92.
Montague took 12th place and posted a team score of 380. Brayden Bultema and Owen Raeth tied for the Wildcat lead with scores of 94, and Trevin Silvers added a 95. Chris Williams rounded out team scoring with a 97.
The R-P JV squad also competed at the meet and placed 16th, led by David Grimard with a 94.