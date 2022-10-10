It was a record-breaking day for Whitehall senior runners Andre Richmond and Carter McIlroy Saturday at the Portage Invitational, as both athletes surpassed the Vikings' previous 5K school record, set in 2010 by Greg Madendorp.
Richmond is now the record holder, having completed the Portage course in 16:02.1, good for 11th place in the massive 43-team Division 2 race. McIlroy's time of 16:07.1 placed him 18th and also surpassed Madendorp's mark of 16:09.1. The duo helped Whitehall finish 11th in the boys' race.
Stewart Waters, Andrew Boeringa and Hunter Parsons also scored and set personal bests for the Vikings. Waters came in 91st place and posted a time of 17:19.6, Boeringa was 105th and had a time of 17:37.7, and Parsons placed 198th and finished in 18:39.3. Four other Viking runners also set personal bests.
On the girls' side, Whitehall finished 24th. Ariana Treat earned a top-50 medal, placing 49th and posting a time of 20:04.3, a season best. Viking personal bests came from Adalyn Britton (89th, 21:03.5), Corina Mitteer (112th, 21:30.3), Madison Parmley (177th, 22:38.2) and Kris Brandenburg (238th, 23:51.6).