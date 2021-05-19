MONTAGUE — Montague pitcher Owen Petersen tossed a four-inning no-hitter in game one of the Wildcats' doubleheader sweep of Shelby Tuesday. Montague won the games 16-1 and 18-0.
Petersen's no-no was blemished only by an unearned run. He allowed two walks and struck out five. He also led the Wildcat bats with a double and a triple, driving in three runs. Tugg Nichols doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored two more.
Game two lasted five innings. Colton Blankstrom had four hits, two of them doubles, and Kade Johnson doubled twice among his three hits, driving in three runs and scoring two. Aidan Buchberger pitched a two-hitter, striking out seven and walking one.