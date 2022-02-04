Whitehall's bowling teams split with Orchard View Thursday, as the Viking girls rolled to a 29-1 win while the boys lost a tough matchup.
However, despite the team loss, it was a headline day for Phoenix Hoffmeyer, who bowled a spectacular 286 in one of his individual games. Hoffmeyer rolled an amazing 10 strikes in a row at one point to accumulate his career-best score. Avery Gabriel also had another great day and bowled a 228.
For the victorious Whitehall girls, Karli VanDuinen starred with games of 237 and 197, and Vanessa Hiragami bowled a 190.