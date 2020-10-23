Montague's scheduled football game against North Muskegon was postponed to Saturday afternoon, after the Beacon went to press, due to a power outage in the area. Results of the game will be available on the Beacon website following the contest.
Power outage delays Montague football until Saturday afternoon
Andy Roberts
