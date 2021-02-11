WHITEHALL — One side effect of the COVID-19 pandemic is that many spring sports athletes may be making college choices without any school-sponsored competition since 2019. Such is the case with Christian Smolen, who made his commitment to NAIA school Siena Heights official Wednesday with a signing ceremony at the high school.
Smolen, in fact, has not played a varsity game yet; he was on the JV team as a sophomore in 2019 and obviously did not play last year as every team had their seasons canceled by the pandemic. However, varsity coach Warren Zweigle, who said he's seen Smolen play some summer ball, said his senior will be a good addition to Siena Heights.
"He's definitely a hard worker, with a great attitude," Zweigle said. "And he has some ability. Unfortunately, he hasn't actually played for me yet, but I had a chance to watch him play a little bit last summer, and travel ball has been helpful in getting his name and reputation out there...Everybody would want a Christian Smolen on their team."
Smolen, who has also starred for the Whitehall tennis team, said part of his inspiration to play college ball is his father Ron. Christian said his dad has spoken to him glowingly about his own experience playing junior college baseball, which sparked the interest in him to do so as well.
Siena Heights has never, to Smolen's knowledge, seen him play, but he did visit the school and drew interest from them through videos of himself playing that he posted to a recruiting website.
"I really liked it down there," Smolen said. "I just thought the atmosphere, the field, and the campus as a whole was nice...With the rules that were around this year, it was tough for them to get out and see the players, so the video worked well."
Smolen said he's confident in his ability to balance athletics and academics when he gets to college, as he does now.
"I always want to have a good balance," Smolen said. "Even if I had a two-hour practice at night, or even longer, I still want to go home and hit the books, because academics and athletics are what I try to put highest on my hierarchy of needs. I feel like even though I'll have hard classes, with my work ethic, I'll be able to balance those."