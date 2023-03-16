WHITEHALL — Four Whitehall athletes made their college decisions official Wednesday at the high school, with the school holding a celebration to honor them.
Two of the Viking seniors moving on will do so together. Jackson Cook and Winton Napier each signed to Calvin University, which is launching a football program and will take the field in Division III in the 2024 season. Cook and Napier will spend the next year working in practices and getting their bodies ready for the college game.
Both athletes have strong grade point averages closer to 4.0 than 3.0. Cook said he will major in business or sports management, and Napier said he would major in business.
The duo is also planning to room together. Both are soft-spoken, leading Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon to joke that the one doing the talking will be Jackson's brother Shane Cook when the latter visits.
Both were intrigued by Calvin coach Trent Figg's vision for the program when he presented it to them during the recruiting process. Being the first to play for the Knights was an opportunity they couldn't pass up, even if it meant being rivals with former teammates Nate Bolley and Jaiden Altgilbers when they're playing for Hope.
"I'm really looking forward to the day where Jaiden Altgilbers has to shed a block from Winton Napier to tackle Jackson Cook," Sigmon said. "That's going to be one of those things where I watch it and it makes me very happy."
Napier, an all-state pick in 2022 at offensive line, is ticketed for that spot on the Knights, while Cook said he didn't know for sure whether he'll play running back or linebacker, both positions he excelled at this year for Whitehall.
Sigmon said both players have battled injury and in fact did so in the 2022 season, so the chance to redshirt this fall while the program builds up will be a help to both.
"I really think it's a unique opportunity for them to get acclimated into, not just the college piece of it but the football piece and being able to have some controlled practices and kind of making sure that you have a full year of strength and conditioning and getting ready for that," Sigmon said.
Napier said he hopes he and Cook can help bring the positive atmosphere that helped define the Vikings' successful 2022 to Calvin as well as the program gets going.
"This year, everything was about leadership and family," Napier said. "The whole team was really tight with each other. I hope to bring that to Calvin."
Outside the gridiron, Whitehall cross-country and track star Andre Richmond inked to Division II Grand Valley State, where he'll continue to be teammates with fellow Viking David Conrad. Richmond had a terrific 2022 season, setting the new school record for a 5K time and qualifying for the state finals for the second year in a row.
"When I was looking at colleges, I looked at the academics, and I also wanted to see how they were athletically too, because I'm passionate about running," Richmond said. "They treat their runners well."
Richmond said he will major in business and like his football classmates carries an impressive GPA of 3.73. His leadership, along with teammate Carter McIlroy, was a huge factor for the Vikings this season. He said he's prepared to be more of a follower as a GVSU freshman but hopes to pick up things he'll one day use as a Laker leader later in his career.
"I think that will help me a lot and help me to the point where I can maybe take it to the next level," Richmond said.
Viking baseball player Taryn Hardy also signed, earning a nod from Division II Indiana Tech. Hardy, who's slated to play center field for Whitehall this year, said the Warriors project him as a versatile utility player.
Hardy intends to major in sports management and believes the school can help him reach his academic goals, noting that another Warrior, Israel Vaides, obtained a job with the NFL's Tennessee Titans right after graduating from there.
"Campus-wise, they make you feel like you're at home," Hardy said. "They make you connect with people you have never met before. They do a whole week of getting to know each other and all this stuff. Baseball is a big family thing over there. It's a great community. I love it."
The 5-7, 150-pound Hardy said he is excited to put in the work necessary to compete at the collegiate level. He said he views his smaller size as an asset rather than an obstacle.
"I love working hard," Hardy said. "That's my number one priority. I go to the cages at least twice a week and do sprints. I do tons of drill work, resting, everything. That was a big thing for me."