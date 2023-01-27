After winning an incredible fourth Mid-American Conference player of the week award this week, former Reeths-Puffer star Lauren Ross received much worse news Wednesday when she announced she was out for the season with a knee injury.
Ross suffered the injury during a win over Buffalo last Saturday. In a bitter twist of fate, it was also a game which several R-P youth basketball players attended to see the Rockets’ all-time leading scorer in action.
“While I’m heartbroken this special season has come to an end, I’m excited for this new journey to begin,” Ross said in a Tweet. “I cannot wait to see where this process takes me along the way. My story is far from over and I will be back on the court real soon.”
Ross led the MAC in scoring and was ranked in the top 20 in all of Division I at the time of her injury, with 21.8 points per game. WMU is 9-9 and 4-3 in the MAC.