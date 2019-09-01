GRAND HAVEN — Reeths-Puffer sophomore Klay Grant took first place Wednesday at the Grand Haven Invitational, highlighting the day’s action for the Rockets.

R-P’s boys couldn’t score as a team because only four Rockets finished, but Grant’s time of 16:57.3 earned the top individual spot by seven seconds.

Brett Schlaff also finished in the top 10, earning the ninth-place spot by posting a time of 17:51.0. Ethan Day (28th, 18:53.9) and Aaron Boonstra (75th, 21:56.5) also finished for the R-P boys.

The Rockets’ girls finished third at the meet, led by Rebekah Sweany, who placed sixth with a time of 20:34.4. Ari Antor added a 12th-place finish with a time of 21:16.5.

Errin Curtis (21st, 22:14.3), Kennedy Hynde (27th, 22:43.4) and Eva Shinaberry (28th, 22:45.6) also scored for the Rockets. Grace Lockhart finished just 0.35 of a second behind Shinaberry.

Whitehall girls

4th at Saranac

SARANAC — Whitehall’s girls cross-country team had a strong showing Wednesday at the Saranac Invitational, taking fourth place in the large-school division. The Viking boys finished sixth, edging Lake Odessa Lakewood by three points.

Sophomore Ryann Jibson led Whitehall with a fourth-place finish, coming across the line in a time off 19:54.3. Isabelle Uganski was the second Viking to finish, coming in 15th place with a time of 21:19.9; teammate Ariana Treat was right behind her in 16th (21:20.3). Also scoring for Whitehall were Hayli Fagan (28th, 22:18.8) and Olivia Tjapkes (49th, 23:19.6).

Addison Bluhm was the top Whitehall boys finisher, coming in 12th place with a time of 17:19.0. Riley Buys rounded out the top 20, earning a time of 17:48.6. Parker Holt (44th, 18:51.3), Jacob Bush (80th, 19:55.0) and Tyler Dickenson (111th, 20:57.1) also scored for the Vikes.