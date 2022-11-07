Reeths-Puffer's Jaxon Allen and Kye Grant finished their seasons with strong runs at the Division 1 state meet at Michigan International Speedway.
Allen placed 43rd for the Rockets, just 10 seconds away from all-state status. He posted a time of 16:24.0.
"Jaxon Allen showed his typical mature mind and composure," Rockets' coach Darin Grant said. "Jaxon came through the first mile in 138th place and fought his way to 43rd...I am always impressed with the hard work and focus Jaxon puts in each day and the success he has as a result."
Grant took 175th place and had a time of 17:26.1.
"The focus for him was to set him up for a strong race but it was also about experiencing the state finals because there isn't an invitational that compares to it," coach Grant said of his son.