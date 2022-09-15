All three local squads competed along with 15 other teams at Thursday's Wildcat Invitational at Old Channel Trail Golf Course. Montague led the three local teams, coming in sixth place overall, second among Division 4 schools.
Montague shot a 374, its lowest team score of the year, to come in only seven shots behind fellow D-4 squad NorthPointe Christian. Whitehall posted a 384, placing seventh, and Reeths-Puffer took 10th with a score of 413.
R-P's Paige Anderson continued her sterling season by tying for the top spot with a four-over par 76, including three birdies. Mackenzie Goudreau and Natalie Kellogg each reached the individual top 10 for Montague, with Goudreau shooting an 83 to tie for seventh place and Kellogg's 84 good for 10th. Each Wildcat star made a birdie in their round.
Grace McDowell led Whitehall on the day with an 85, and Ava Garcia shot a 91. Lizbeth Bentz posted a 100 and Jersey Pierson shot a 108.
Abby Woller shot a personal best 98 for the Wildcats, and Lauren Smith closed out their scoring with a 109.
Following Anderson in the R-P score book were Rowan Bluhm, who shot a 100, Abby Haak with a 117 and Avery Luna with a 120.