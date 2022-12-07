Reeths-Puffer's Bianca Kammers won the individual event at last Saturday's Montague Kickoff Invitational, staged at Sherman Lanes.
Kammers combined for a 437 in her three games, beating Grand Rapids West Catholic's Ashley VanLinden by 11 in the individual competition. Brenna Ackerman, also of R-P, finished third with a 425. Luna Pruitt led host Montague by finishing in a sixth-place tie with a 387.
Kammers' Rockets also were the top team qualifier in the preliminary rounds of competition, scoring 2,422 between three regular games and four Baker games. The Rockets defeated Ludington in the first round of bracket play, but lost to Carson City-Crystal in the semifinals. The Wildcat girls beat Mona Shores in the first round but lost to eventual champion Holton in the semifinals.
In the boys' event, Bryton Belinger led Montague, placing 16th with a three-game series of 443. Quinn Aldrink was the top Rocket, tying for 29th place with a 402.
The Wildcats finished fifth as a team and bowed out to Coopersville in bracket play. The Rockets took 10th place.