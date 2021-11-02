Reeths-Puffer runners Klay Grant and Jaxon Allen punched their tickets to the state meet Saturday with impressive runs in the Division 1 regional meet in Allendale. Both runners finished in the top 10.
Grant took third place in the meet with a time of 15:43.7, and Allen placed eighth in a time of 16:22.6. Both times were personal bests.
They led the Rocket boys to a fifth-place team finish, while the girls' Rockets took 13th.
Tate Bradley was 37th for the Rockets, finishing in a personal best time of 17:11.2. Kye Grant took 49th place in a time of 17:41.1, and fellow freshman Jamie Neel was 67th in a personal best time of 18:43.8. Another freshman, Daniel Dunn, closed out the R-P scoring in 82nd place (19:54.4).
Grace Lockhart paced the R-P girls, finishing 35th in a season best time of 20:36.8, followed by Kennedy Hynde in 63rd place (22:15.8). Errin Curtis (77th, 23:09.2), Rebekah Sweany (78th, 23:13.2) and Kylie Raynor (87th, 23:38.6) also scored for the team.