Reeths-Puffer junior Paige Anderson tied for 13th over the weekend at the Division 2 state finals, played at Michigan State's Forest Akers West.
Anderson shot an 85-86-171 at the finals, missing the top 10 by just four shots. She made one birdie in each round and made worse than a bogey on only five holes in the tournament.
“Paige is a competitor and battled a tough course under tough conditions," Rockets' coach Matt Pallett said. "She is a little disappointed in her results, but should not be. She showed a lot of grit and handled herself with great pride these past two days.”