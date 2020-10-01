WEST OLIVE — Reeths-Puffer's Paige Anderson picked a good time to step up her game at Wednesday's O-K Green conference finals meet at Pigeon Creek Golf Course. Anderson shot an 81 to earn medalist honors at the finals.
The Rockets had a 376 overall, finishing fourth at the meet, three strokes behind third-place Zeeland East.
Rockets' coach Chris Carter said Anderson has been capable of the level of play she displayed Wednesday all season, and it came together for her at the league meet.
"She really hit the ball well for the day," Carter said. "When she needed to make a par to end a couple bogeys in a row, she was able to do it...It was a great win for her leading into regionals."
Emma Homfeld also placed in the top 10 for the Rockets, shooting a 91 and finishing eighth. Tiffany DeMaio shot a 97, and Michaela Beidler and Lydia Carty rounded out the scoring, each notching a 107.