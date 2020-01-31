RAVENNA — Montague's bowling teams took losses Wednesday to a dominant Ravenna squad, by scores of 26-4 in the boys' match and 27-3 in the girls' match.

Coach Josh Chamberlain said both teams performed well despite the final score. Both teams posted their highest cumulative team scores to date in the match games.

Tyler Ervin led the boys' team with a 348 two-game series, including a 210, and Dakota Wiegand rolled a personal best game of 196 as part of a 339 series.

The girls' team, Chamberlain said, was in position to pull off wins at the midpoint of the regular matches before Ravenna came back to win. Their cumulative score was 1,241.

"This score is big enough to win most matches and gives the girls the confidence they need to head into the conference tournament knowing they can win," Chamberlain said.

Reilly Murphy led the girls with a 307 two-game series, a 57-pin improvement on her average. Kaylee Sheffer had a 263 series, and Alaina McCormick added a 257 series.