WHITEHALL — Rayne Thompson has impressed many people over her four years at Whitehall, but perhaps never more so than during the year she missed volleyball due to a knee injury. The work she put in that year led to a spectacular senior season and earned her an offer from Division II Northern Michigan, which she officially accepted Thursday at the high school.
Thompson spent that junior season, during which Whitehall improbably won a district championship, rehabbing at i’move with veteran trainer Mike Braid, and she poured herself into it so much that Braid told coach Ted Edsall he’d never been more impressed with a rehabbing athlete in over three decades of work in the field.
“That says something about Rayne,” Edsall said. “I knew she was going to be good. She looked different and she had a great season. I’m proud of her.”
Thompson had a record-setting senior year, surpassing the 1,000-kill mark for her career, setting a new school standard for kills in a single match in the GMAA finals, earning a first team all-state nod and leading the Vikings to a district repeat and a West Michigan Conference title.
Her work earned her attention from many of the top volleyball schools in the state, including Ferris State and Michigan Tech, and she even had a Division I offer from Bradley. However, her final decision took her to the coach she knew best: Mike Lozier, who has worked summer camps with the Vikings’ program for a few years and knew Thompson well.
Lozier wasn’t at Thursday’s signing ceremony, but told Vikings’ athletic director Brian Beebe in an email that Thompson’s determination is what makes her special.
“I could not be any more excited that Rayne is the newest member of the NMU Wildcat volleyball family,” Lozier said in the email.
Thompson, who is playing Inside Out club volleyball now as she prepares for her collegiate career, said NMU “felt like home” to her after her first visit. She took visits to other schools on Edsall’s advice but never changed her mind.
Her love of the sport and especially the work needed to be great at it was only intensified by her injury.
“Every time you step on that court, you have to want to work hard,” Thompson said. “That’s a determining factor I have as a player, and especially that mindset that I’ve taken on after I’ve gotten injured. It’s something that’s part of me now and I really love it. I love the feeling of it.”
Thompson won’t immediately be the top target opponents game-plan around when she arrives in Marquette, the first time in several years that will be the case for her. Edsall said that will help Thompson adjust and set the stage for what he expects to be an outstanding college career.
“This is what Rayne’s wanted to do since she was 12 years old,” Edsall said. “To see a kid reach her dreams is pretty cool.”