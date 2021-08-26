Reeths-Puffer alum Maryssa Depies closed out her collegiate sports career in impressive company in the classroom as well as on the track.
Depies, who ran cross-country and track at Division II Hillsdale College after starring for the Rockets, was one of just 16 female athletes in her sport to earn College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-America honors in 2020-21. She had already earned All-America honors at the D-II indoor track national championship meet by placing eighth in the mile run. She is only the fourth Charger track and field athlete and 19th Charger athlete overall to ever earn the Academic All-America distinction, which has been bestowed since 1952.
Depies, who graduated summa cum laude from Hillsdale with a 3.93 grade point average and a degree in biochemistry, is now pursuing a master's degree in physician's associate studies at Butler University. She twice received the President's Scholar-Athlete award at Hillsdale.
During her Hillsdale career, Depies won the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) championship in the 5,000 meters in track in 2019 and was an all-conference performer in all four of her seasons. She was also all-region twice in cross-country and helped the Chargers qualify for all three national meets held during her time there (the fall 2020 Division II championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).