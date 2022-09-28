Reeths-Puffer athletic director Cliff Sandee announced Tuesday night that the Rockets will take the field in the final week of the regular season after all, adding a road game against Lansing Everett.
The Rockets' vacancy came about early in September when Holland announced it would bow out of the varsity season following week four. That left R-P without a game for Oct. 21 until Tuesday's announcement.
"Knowing that high school athletes have a finite number of opportunities to compete, it has been very important to the athletic department and coaching staff to find a replacement opportunity," Sandee said in a statement.
Everett, a Division 2 team with nine fewer students enrolled than Reeths-Puffer's 1,149, had the week free after fellow Capital Area Activities Conference team Okemos announced Tuesday night that it would cancel the remainder of its varsity season due to mounting injuries and an inexperienced roster. The Vikings own a 2-3 record this season.
R-P's JV team will still play Holland in week nine, hosting the Dutch Oct. 20 at Reeths-Puffer.