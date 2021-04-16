WYOMING — Several Reeths-Puffer athletes performed well at Wednesday's season-opening O-K Green Conference quad meet at Wyoming. The Rockets competed against Muskegon, Wyoming and Zeeland West.
Team scores were not reported at press time.
R-P earned four first-place finishes in the boys meet. Monyae Franklin won the 100-meter dash, setting a personal best time of 11.47 seconds. Klay Grant took first in the 1,600, earning a time of 4:46.9, and also finished second in the 800 with a time of 2:18.3. Marcus Seidell placed first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 45.05 seconds. The Rockets also won the 400 relay, as Franklin, Seidell, Trevor Hopkins and Ashton Carpenter ran a time of 46.00 seconds.
R-P also finished second in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays, and Aidan McHugh finished second in the pole vault with a personal best mark of 10-6.
The Rocket girls also won four events, three of them field events. Ella Klimza took first in the high jump (4-6), Brooke Schauer won the pole vault (7-6) and Arionna Williams won the long jump (14-5.25). On the track, Tiffany DeMaio won the 200 (29.59).
Schauer finished second in the 100 (13.85), and Grace Lockhart was second in the 400 (1:06.4). Marta Braghini placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.70), and Brianna Stawski placed second in the high jump (4-2). The Rockets were also second in the 400 and 1,600 relays.