Reeths-Puffer had a big offensive night Thursday, scoring 23 times in a doubleheader sweep of North Muskegon.
An individual highlight came in the fifth inning of game two, when Rocket senior Kaden Edwards laced a double for his 100th career hit. Edwards' hit, one of his three doubles in the game, came in the midst of a 10-inning R-P explosion over the final four innings of play. The two teams traded three-run sixth innings before the Rockets (20-6) pushed across three more in the seventh to put the game away.
Edwards had four hits overall, scored three times and drove in two runs. Alex Johnson, Coby Mitchelson and David Wilhelm each had two hits, and Johnson and Mitchelson also drove in a pair of runs apiece. Brody Panozzo fired 1 2/3 strong innings of relief to close it out, allowing only one hit.
In game one, the Rockets trailed briefly when North Muskegon scored four third-inning runs to take a 4-3 lead, but quickly regained the edge with two in the fourth and pulled away from there.
Jett Boersema mashed a home run in the game, one of his three hits. He scored four times and drove in two runs. Mitchelson, Wilhelm and Edwards each got two hits, and Mitchelson and Wilhelm combined for seven RBI.