MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer pulled off not one but two tremendous upsets Saturday, defeating a pair of top-5 ranked foes to earn a district championship repeat.
The Rockets (26-9) held off #3 Mona Shores, the O-K Green Conference champion, in a 5-3 semifinal win, then rallied to beat #5 Kenowa Hills 7-6 in the championship game. They advanced to the regional semifinals in Cedar Springs Wednesday against Forest Hills Northern.
All the runs in the finals game were scored in the third and fourth innings. The Knights went ahead 3-0 in the third before R-P answered with two runs, including a run-scoring single by Kaden Edwards. After Kenowa Hills put up three more in the fourth, R-P exploded for five runs in the bottom half of the inning, with Edwards again in the middle of the rally, driving in a run and later scoring.
Brody Panozzo then fired three terrific innings to finish the game, allowing only two hits. The Rockets completed the upset by turning a double play.
Kyle Schlaff joined Edwards in having two hits in the finals. The Rockets made only one error in the field to the Knights' seven.
In the semifinals, R-P jumped ahead 4-0 after two innings and held off a late charge by Mona Shores to get the win. Panozzo and Coby Mitchelson each got two hits for the Rockets, and Panozzo drove in two runs. Alex Orchard doubled and scored in the game. Jordan Bochenek pitched well, allowing three hits in 5 2/3 innings of work, and Jaxson Whitaker picked up the save with 1 1/3 innings of relief.