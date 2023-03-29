MUSKEGON — For the second day in a row, Reeths-Puffer showed the kind of aggressive mindset that can help a young team steal wins. The Rockets moved to 2-0 with an 8-3 win over Western Michigan Christian Tuesday.
Just as they did in their opening win over Coopersville, the Rockets (2-0) responded to opponents' challenges. When the Warriors capitalized on stifling an R-P scoring chance with two second-inning runs, the Rockets came right back with two of their own to it, then went ahead for good in the third inning.
Coach Butch Attig said his team did it by playing without fear. The philosophy wasn't 100 percent successful, as two Rockets were thrown out at home during the game, but it worked far more than it didn't.
"I think they've embraced the philosophy of me coaching," Attig said. "We want to be aggressive. We want to try and take that backside 90 (feet). We want to try and move up on a ball in the dirt. We want to try and take that extra base. At any time, our philosophy is, out of the box, we're always thinking trying to get two (bases). We're going hard out of the box. We've embraced the philosophy and that's why I think we're putting the pressure on people."
It helps when the team can hit the ball out of the ballpark, which Trent Reichert did with a remarkable swing of the bat in the third inning. He blasted a home run to dead center field, something Attig said he had never seen before. That bomb put the Rockets ahead 3-2. Leadoff man David Wilhelm tied the game at two with a two-out, two-run bloop single in the second.
The aggressive mindset R-P is looking to play with this year also applies at the plate. Attig described the team's offensive ethos as "hunting fastballs".
"Going after that fastball and not waiting for that 2-1, 2-2, 1-2 (count), hitting the pitcher's pitch," Attig said. "We want to hit our pitch. We concentrated on that a lot this winter during our workouts."
R-P added to its 3-2 lead with a two-run fourth in which Kyle Schlaff and Reichert had consecutive run-scoring singles. Schlaff had another RBI single in the sixth to close out R-P's scoring.
Wilhelm, Schlaff and Reichert carried the offense with three hits apiece. Schlaff got the win in the mound, pitching 3 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out four.
"The pitching is good," Attig said. "I got to throw six pitchers over the last two games to get them a feel for that. For being outside for maybe four hours prior to this week, it was good to get outside, hitting outside and just getting acclimated. It was a good couple games for our guys."