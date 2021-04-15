MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer mustered just one hit against Zeeland West Thursday, losing the third and final game of an O-K Green Conference series, 5-0.
Dux pitcher Terick DeJonge pitched the first six innings of the shutout.
Kaden Edwards led the Rockets by drawing two walks at the plate. Kendall Smith pitched five innings, striking out three, and Jeremy Ardshahi handled two, fanning one.
The Rockets started the day by completing the second game of the suspended doubleheader from Tuesday, winning 6-3.
Jaxson Whitaker struck out six in five strong innings of work Tuesday to get the win, allowing only one hit. Whitaker also had two hits and an RBI at the plate. Ayden Willacker and Kaleb Mitchelson also each drove in a run. Connor Paugh drew two walks.